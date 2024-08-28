RBC beats estimates on domestic banking, lower loan provisions

Derek Holt, vice president and head of capital markets economics at Scotiabank, joins BNN Bloomberg to break down and preview the latest economic data.

(Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Canada beat analysts’ profit estimates as the lender put away less money than expected for potentially bad loans and earnings jumped at its domestic banking division.

Canada’s largest bank earned $3.26 a share on an adjusted basis in the fiscal third quarter, it said in a statement Wednesday, topping the $2.97 average estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

The results are the first for a full quarter to include HSBC Holdings Plc’s Canadian assets, which Royal Bank acquired in late March, a deal that has given the Toronto-based lender a welcome source of momentum as the domestic banking sector faces tepid loan growth and rising deposit costs.

RBC’s Canadian personal and commercial banking unit posted net income of $2.5 billion (US$1.9 billion) for the three months through the end of July, up 17 per cent from the same period last year. Excluding HSBC Canada’s results, net income in the division was up seven per cent.

Provisions for potential credit losses totaled $659 million in the period, less than the $921 million analysts had forecast. That compared with $920 million in the most recent quarter and $616 million a year earlier.

The report comes just ahead of Royal Bank’s plan to split its Canadian business into two reporting lines on Sept. 1. Erica Nielsen is set to the lead the new personal banking unit, the lender announced in July, while Sean Amato-Gauci will head up the commercial side.

Neil McLaughlin, longtime head of the combined banking division, will move to chief of wealth management, a business that includes Royal Bank’s U.S. retail banking subsidiary, City National Bank.

Royal Bank is fighting a wrongful dismissal lawsuit filed by former Chief Financial Officer Nadine Ahn, who was fired in April over allegations she had an undisclosed personal relationship with another executive and arranged promotions and pay raises for him.

She denied having a romantic affair with her colleague and Royal Bank has hit back with its own counterclaim seeking damages from Ahn and alleging it has proof of the relationship.

The bank’s shares closed at an all-time high on Tuesday of $156.57.

