UN Food Agency Probes Alleged Fraud at Its Operations in Sudan

(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations World Food Programme began a probe into the conduct of several staff members in Sudan over allegations of fraud and flouting rules of neutrality, people familiar with the matter said.

Investigators will scrutinize officials including the body’s deputy country director, Khalid Osman, said the people who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak to the media. Osman declined to comment.

Part of the probe aims to establish whether staff at the WFP concealed information from donor countries and jeopardized their impartiality by becoming too close to the warring parties. The UN has struggled to deliver food aid to millions of people who are facing famine after war broke out in the North African nation in April 2023.

The probe is expected to widen in the coming weeks to include more staffers working on Sudan, the people said.

The WFP didn’t immediately respond to questions about the investigation, which was first reported by Reuters.

The UN has described the situation in Sudan, which had a population of about 46 million prior to outbreak of war, as the world’s biggest displacement crisis. Fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has left about 150,000 dead, according to an estimate from the US envoy to Sudan, and forced millions more to flee their homes.

