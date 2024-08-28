Vegas Strip Betting Revenue Falls 15% in July on Weaker Baccarat

Baccarat Super 6 table at Casino Filipino Citystate in Manila, the Philippines, on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Photographer: Lisa Marie David/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Betting revenue on the Las Vegas Strip tumbled 15% to $709.3 million in July, according to results released Wednesday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Revenue was lower because casinos kept a lower percentage of baccarat bets than they did the same period a year ago, according to Michael Lawton, a senior economic analyst for the state.

Comparisons were also hurt by the fact that this July had two fewer weekend days than last year, he said. Overall betting revenue in Nevada fell 6.9% to $1.3 billion.

