Warren Buffett Sells More BofA Shares, Reaping $982 Million

Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., plays bridge at an event on the sidelines of the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., on Sunday, May 6, 2019. The annual shareholders' meeting doubles as a showcase for Berkshire's dozens of businesses and a platform for its billionaire chairman and CEO to share his investing philosophy with thousands of fans.

(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett sold an additional $982 million of Bank of America Corp. stock as his conglomerate continues to shrink its investment in the second-largest US bank.

His Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has trimmed the stake by a total of almost 13% in a series of sales since mid-July, generating $5.4 billion in proceeds. Berkshire disclosed the latest disposals in a regulatory filing late Tuesday, detailing sales on Aug 23, 26 and 27.

Buffett has held silent about his reasoning while whittling the highly profitable bet — an investment that began when the stock was trading near $5 in 2011. The shares were up 31% this year before the selling spree. They have since slid 10% to $39.67.

The string of sales signals Buffett’s biggest pullback from an investment that long served as a stamp of approval on the leadership of Bank of America Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan, whom the 93-year-old investor has repeatedly praised in public.

Berkshire still remains the bank’s biggest stockholder — with 903.8 million shares worth $35.9 billion, based on Tuesday’s closing price.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.