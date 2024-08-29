ANZ Bank CEO Faces Grilling in Parliament on Trading Scandals

(Bloomberg) -- ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Shayne Elliott will face extensive public questioning from Australian lawmakers for the first time since a series of scandals over the bank’s bond trading business and wider culture.

Elliott will front the House of Representatives Economics Committee along with his peers from the nation’s four major banks in the final session of a two-day hearing. It’s part of an annual review into lenders that spans a wide range of topics from digital payments to regional branches and the impact of monetary policy.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia CEO Matt Comyn, who was first up on Thursday, said regulators have an “undue level of concern” about the big banks scrapping bonus caps when mortgage brokers never adopted such pay reforms. Later in the day, Westpac Banking Corp.’s Peter King criticized social media tech giants for being “missing in action” in closing the loop on scams. National Australia Bank Ltd. boss Andrew Irvine will kick off proceedings on Friday, followed by Elliott.

These hearings are “timely” in light of the corporate watchdog’s “suspicions of extraordinary conduct, potentially, by some ANZ bond traders,” Daniel Mulino, the committee’s chair, said Thursday.

Elliott’s answers to queries from the committee may shed light on how ANZ is tackling a series of allegations. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has opened an investigation it expects will run into 2025 around the firm’s role in a Treasury bond sale last year, while the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority last week insisted on an independent audit of the allegations.

ANZ has admitted that it overstated its bond-trading volumes in reports it submitted to the government. The bank has engaged law firms to probe both matters, and pledged to hold people accountable for any wrongdoing it finds. It has suspended traders, and said its senior executives, including Elliott, could also face consequences. Action taken by the bank against staff related to cultural and conduct issues, a person familiar with the matter has said.

