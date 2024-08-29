Asics to Exit Baseball Business to Focus on Cult Hit Sneakers

(Bloomberg) -- Asics Corp. is shutting down its baseball equipment business as it focuses on sneakers that have become a cult favorite in Japan and overseas.

The Kobe-based owner of the Onitsuka Tiger brand will stop selling gloves, bats and other gear in late September 2025, a company spokesperson said Thursday, exiting a business that once sponsored Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani. It will continue offering cleats, the spokesperson said.

The decision was made after reviewing Asics’ domestic business portfolio, the spokesperson said, adding that its resource allocation for baseball equipment had been “limited” compared to other sports.

Asics currently has sponsorship deals with 11 baseball players, including San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish and Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki. Ohtani was under contract with the company from 2014 to 2022, helping develop products and featuring prominently in advertisements until he signed with New Balance Athletics Inc. last year.

Apparel and equipment, which includes baseball gear, has been Asics’ worst-performing segment by far with a profit margin of just 2.8% last year. Profit at the company as a whole has been steadily growing since 2021, driven by the growing popularity of its running shoes. Last month, it raised the outlook for operating profit this year to a record ¥95 billion ($657 million) thanks to strong demand for models like the Gel-Kayano 14 and a weaker yen.

