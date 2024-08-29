Best Buy Lifts Profit Outlook In Sign of Improving Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Best Buy Co. raised its earnings guidance for the year in a sign that its turnaround efforts are starting to bear fruit as consumers buy more electronics.

The retailer now expects adjusted earnings per share to be as high as $6.35, up from $6.20 previously, citing greater-than-expected profitability in the first half. It took a cautious note, however, downgrading the high end of its annual comparable sales forecast to a 1.5% decline from flat previously.

The company’s shares rose 7.6% in premarket trading in New York. The stock had risen 12% year to date through Wednesday’s close, compared with a 17% gain for the S&P 500 Index.

Best Buy has been trying to reverse its streak of negative sales. Consumers have stayed on the sidelines after buying laptops and other electronics during the pandemic. Inflation and interest rates have hurt discretionary spending, as shoppers prioritize necessities. Higher-ticket categories like appliances have been especially squeezed.

In the second quarter, comparable sales declined by less than what Wall Street analysts expected as the US computing and tablet categories grew. Adjusted earnings per share also beat analysts’ estimates.

Chief Executive Officer Corie Barry said in a statement that consumers are seeking value and are willing to buy technology products at high price points when they need to or see new, compelling items.

During the latest earnings season, retailers have described a US consumer who is prioritizing essentials but is increasingly buying new, trendy products at the right price. Americans are still on the sidelines for larger purchases and projects partly as they wait for interest rates to drop. Such spending habits are benefitting retailers selling necessities and lower-priced discretionary products and hurting companies offering more pricey items.

Best Buy executives have said they expect consumers to upgrade or replace their technology products over the next few years. Slower innovation has hampered shopper appetite, but they anticipate new products such as artificial-intelligence computers and Apple Inc.’s new iPads to help boost spending.

Best Buy has been working to shorten time for online checkouts while improving store merchandising, a move to improve customer experience. The company has also said it plans to close 10 to 15 stores and open a few new locations to test concepts.

