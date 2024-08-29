BNN Bloomberg can deliver an ad-free version of your interview to post on your website

Benefits of purchasing include:

• Showcasing your business to prospective clients

• Updating a national audience on your company’s prospects

• Providing a video-based resource that your company can use to train employees



For more information please contact: BNN Bloomberg Corporate Services

Price List

Are you looking to purchase the rights to a single clip?

One-Time Pricing

License Term Cost Total Cost (incl. HST) Basic 3-Month license

(link only with embed code) $700 $791 One Year license

(link only with embed code) $2,200 $2486 Unlimited License

(Digital copy included) $3,000 $3390

Does your firm appear on BNN Bloomberg often? A bulk package may save you money.



10-Clip packages

License Term Cost Total Cost (incl. HST) Basic 3-Month license

(link only with embed code) $5,600 $6,328 One Year license

(link only with embed code) $17,600 $19,888 Unlimited License

(Digital copy included) $24,000 $27,120

Get every appearance your firm makes on BNN Bloomberg for 12 months with an unlimited package.

Unlimited Packages