Dollar General Plunges as Core Customers Feel Budget Crunch

(Bloomberg) -- Dollar General Inc. shares slid after the discount retailer cut its full-year sales forecast, a sign that its turnaround efforts may not be fending off competition.

Comparable sales will rise 1% to 1.6% for the year, the company said Thursday, down from the previous forecast for a 2% to 2.7% increase. Dollar General also cut its profit forecast for the year.

The shares fell as much as 24% in trading before US markets opened. If that holds into regular trading, the stock be set for its biggest drop on record.

The operator of more than 20,000 stores, Dollar General is working to improve performance under Chief Executive Officer Todd Vasos, who returned to the company last year after shares slumped under the previous leader. He has vowed to boost results by focusing on labor hours, value products and the supply chain. The retailer is also simplifying operations by removing items and slowing new store openings.

The company wants to bring in consumers searching for deals amid high inflation and interest rates, but it faces longer-term hurdles. Lower-income consumers – historically dollar stores’ core customers – have pulled back spending. Other retailers like Walmart Inc. and Aldi Inc. have ramped up competition.

The company said comparable sales rose 0.5% for the latest quarter, far below Wall Street analysts expectations. Adjusted earnings also came in below estimates.

Dollar General agreed last month to a companywide settlement with US safety regulators after years of controversy about its store conditions. It will pay $12 million in penalties and agreed to establish new safety protocols, hire more safety staff and reduce store inventory.

