Polestar Posts $242 Million Loss Amid EV Demand Slowdown

A Polestar 4 at the electric vehicle maker's showroom in Stockholm, Sweden, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Polestar is set for a loss of more than $1 billion in 2023, with this week's delayed annual results the latest misstep for a company once in the vanguard of the electric-car movement.

(Bloomberg) -- Polestar Automotive Holding UK Plc posted another heavy quarterly loss as the electric-vehicle maker struggles with intensifying competition, high costs and a demand slowdown.

The Swedish manufacturer reported a $242.3 million operating loss for the second quarter, although this was slightly narrower than the corresponding three-month period last year. Revenue dropped 17% to $574.9 million due to “lower global volumes and higher discounts,” Polestar said Thursday.

Once a vanguard of the electric-car movement, Polestar is grappling with high costs and increasing competition from new players, including from China. At the same time, consumer demand for EVs is waning amid high inflation and the end of subsidies in key markets, forcing some carmakers to offer discounts. Polestar’s share price has plunged by more than 90% since spinning out of Volvo Car AB two years ago.

The turnaround effort will be led by ex-Opel chief Michael Lohscheller, who will replace Chief Executive Officer Thomas Ingenlath in October, the company announced Wednesday.

Polestar delivered 13,150 cars in the second quarter, an 83% jump from the first three months of the year but fewer than the comparable period in 2023.

The company, which is part-owned by Chinese billionaire Li Shufu, has said previously that its Polestar 3 and 4 models would help boost sales to more than 155,000 vehicles in 2025. The carmaker said Thursday it remains confident of a stronger second half to the year, particularly in the last few months when sales of the two premium SUVs should grow.

The company recently started production of the Polestar 3 in the US to sidestep the nation’s tariffs on Chinese-made EVs. The $73,400 model, which was delayed due to software issues, is being assembled at a Volvo Car AB factory in Ridgeville, South Carolina and will be sold in the US and Europe. The SUV has been made at a plant in China since February.

