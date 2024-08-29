Ukraine Says It Lost F-16 Jet in Crash During Russian Air Strike

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s military said it lost one of its US-made F-16 fighter jets in a crash that killed the pilot when the aircraft sought to repel Russian aerial attack on Monday.

The incident took place Monday as the country came under the biggest drone and missile assault since the start of war more than two years ago as Moscow targeted its energy infrastructure, the General Staff said in a post on Facebook on Thursday.

The pilot, Oleksiy Mes, was a top Ukrainian airman, the country’s Western Command said.

Ukraine received its first delivery of F-16s from NATO allies last month in a long-awaited move designed to bolster its ability to repel Russian attacks. The US initially held back on providing the aircraft, citing among other concerns the extensive training they required for Ukrainian pilots. Six of the planes have been delivered so far, according to The Wall Street Journal, which reported the crash earlier.

The Defense Ministry has formed a special commission to investigate the crash. The US Department of Defense declined to comment.

