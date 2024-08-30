Carlyle Nears Sale of Sedgwick Stake to Altas

(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. is in advanced talks to sell a minority stake in claims management company Sedgwick to Altas Partners, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The potential deal values Sedgwick at about $13 billion, said one of the people, who asked to not be identified discussing confidential information. A deal could be announced within weeks, assuming talks don’t fall apart, another person said.

A spokesperson for Carlyle declined to comment. An Altas representative didn’t immediately have a comment.

A third-party administrator, Sedgwick helps companies handle workers compensation, disability, property and a variety of other of claims.

Carlyle agreed to buy a majority stake in Sedgwick in 2018 from KKR & Co. in a deal valued at about $6.7 billion. The firm, which explored a Sedgwick stake sale in 2023, refreshed those efforts earlier this year, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Altas Partners, led by Chief Executive Officer Andrew Sheiner, last year raised $4 billion for its latest fund. The firm aims to back what it describes as market-leading businesses in financial services, health-care services, business services and industrials.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.