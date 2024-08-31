BRICS Bank Approves $1 Billion Loan for South African Water

Puddles of sewage water on the side of a dirt road in the Kanana informal settlement in Hammanskraal, South Africa, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. South Africa's worst cholera outbreak in 15 years highlights the dire state of water services in the municipality that contains the country's capital Pretoria and speaks to the collapse of basic services across South Africa after years of neglect and corruption.

(Bloomberg) -- The New Development Bank, founded by the BRICS economic bloc, approved a loan of as much as $1 billion to help develop South African water and sanitation infrastructure.

The funding will be provided under South Africa’s Municipal Infrastructure Grant program, which seeks to reduce infrastructure backlogs and ensure the provision of basic services to poor households, the multilateral lender said in a statement on Saturday.

The funding was announced at an annual general meeting of the NDB in Cape Town. The lender was founded by the BRICS group of developing countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The bank will also provide a $150 million-equivalent loan in renminbi to China’s Bank of Communications Financial Leasing Co. for an LNG transportation project, according to the statement.

“The loan will be used by BCFL to acquire at least three LNG carriers, addressing the significant increase in demand for LNG in China,” it said.

In addition to the loans, the NDB also:

Approved a revised policy on processing sovereign loans and loans with sovereign guarantee. The amendments will “bring new efficiencies to the project approval cycle,” it said.

Approved a club loan facility of up to $1.5 billion, without providing further details.

Discussed membership expansion of the bank, though it provided no further details.

