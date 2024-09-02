Danske Bank Picks Female Executive from Lloyds as Its New CFO

Pedestrians pass a Danske Bank A/S bank branch in Aalborg, Denmark, on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Denmark is re-introducing a number of coronavirus-related restrictions following the worst spike in infections since the height of the pandemic. Photographer: Cathrine Ertmann/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Danske Bank A/S hired Cecile Hillary from Lloyds Banking Group Plc as its new chief financial officer, as Denmark’s largest lender sets the leadership team that will help it move on from a long-running money-laundering scandal.

Hillary, 50, will become part of the bank’s executive leadership team no later than March 1, replacing Stephan Engels, who is retiring, Danske said in a statement on Monday. Hillary is currently group treasurer of Lloyds and has previously held positions at Barclays Plc, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chief Executive Officer Carsten Egeriis is working to move the bank past what is the worst scandal in the bank’s recent history, which saw €200 billion ($220 billion) worth of high-risk transactions flow through its Estonians branch from 2008 to 2017.

Danske has since wiped out top management and seen thousands of customers leave in the aftermath of the scandal, and in 2022 agreed to pay $2 billion to US authorities to end a probe into the case.

Hillary, who’s a French-British national and a graduate of IEP Paris and ESSEC Business School, will add some gender diversity to Danske’s executive leadership team. Currently it consists of two women and seven men.

