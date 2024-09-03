Africa’s Largest Grocer Sells Furniture Unit to Rival Pepkor

(Bloomberg) -- Shoprite Holdings Ltd. will sell its furniture unit to a smaller rival as Africa’s largest supermarket chain focuses on expanding its food business in its home market as well as growing specialist-clothing, baby, outdoor and pet stores.

The South African firm will sell the business to Pepkor Holdings Ltd. for about 3 billion rand ($168 million), the buyer said in a filing on Tuesday. Cape Town-based Shoprite has also pulled back its main grocery business in several other countries across the continent.

“We found ourselves at a crossroad with the business’s future growth and profitability hamstrung by the requirement of a level of investment that would have resulted in us re-directing capital and project management resources away from that currently dedicated to our food retail operations,” Chief Executive Officer Pieter Engelbrecht said in an earnings statement.

Shoprite’s shares fell as much as 5.7% in early trade after also reporting annual net income of 6.25 billion rand that missed the average analyst estimate. Pepkor’s stock was little changed.

For Pepkor, the continent’s biggest clothing retailer, which has struggled to scale up its business that sells beds, sofas and appliances, the purchase will help boost stores by a quarter to 1,300.

Shoprite will instead focus on adding 195 outlets in South Africa, which accounts for 81% of revenue.

Customer visits to Shoprite’s core South African supermarkets including Checkers and Shoprite in the year through June climbed 3.7%, with the average amount spent by each shopper rising 8.4%, it said in the annual earnings statement.

(Updates with Shoprite share price in fourth paragraph, store additions in sixth)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.