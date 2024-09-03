Boeing Shares Tumble as Wells Fargo Cuts to Rare Bearish View

(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. slumped on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Co. published a rare bearish take on the stock, saying it’s hard to see upside in the shares.

Shares fell as much as 8.3%, hitting the lowest intraday level since November 2022, as analyst Matthew Akers downgraded his recommendation on the company to underweight from equal-weight, becoming one of only three of the more than 30 analysts tracked by Bloomberg to hold a sell-equivalent rating on the stock. The stock had tumbled by 33% this year through Friday.

In a note on Tuesday, Akers said he expects free cash flow per share — the planemaker’s main valuation metric — to peak by 2027 as aircraft development costs offset further production growth. Akers also said he expects dilution of the stock through an offering of additional shares is likely.

“A substantial further equity raise is needed in the coming years, further diluting shareholders,” Akers wrote in a note. He cited other risks ahead, including union negotiations and softening airline demand.

Boeing didn’t respond to a request for comment.

--With assistance from Julie Johnsson.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.