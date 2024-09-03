Ex-VW CEO’s Fraud Trial Starts Years After Emissions Scandal

(Bloomberg) -- Nine years after the diesel emission scandal that rocked Volkswagen AG, the man running Europe‘s biggest carmaker at the time will stand trial accused of fraud.

Former Chief Executive Officer Martin Winterkorn appeared in a German court on Tuesday to defend himself against several criminal allegations in a trial that’s set to last 12 months. Along with four others, Winterkorn was charged in 2019 with fraud for having VW vehicles equipped with emissions cheating technology.

The diesel affair sparked global outrage and triggered Winterkorn’s departure from the company in September 2015, just days after U.S. authorities disclosed their investigation. VW has paid more than €30 billion ($33 billion) over the scandal.

While in the US former VW managers were swiftly tried and convicted, Germany has taken years to bring people allegedly involved to justice. Winterkorn has always denied any allegations he knew about the scam.

Winterkorn’s charges were separated from the four other managers due to health issues that made him unfit to stand trial, the case against the other four has been ongoing since 2021, and more hearings have been scheduled until January 2025.

Winterkorn isn’t charged with being involved in inventing the defeat device but only with not stopping its use once he learned about, thus allowing 9 million cars being sold with the software in Europe and the U.S., causing a total of €100 million harm to customers.

The second indictment alleges that Winterkorn and two other then-board members informed markets too late about the diesel-emission rigging. While his two colleagues, ex-CEO Herbert Diess and VW chairman Hans Dieter Pötsch, settled in 2020, the criminal case against Winterkorn was dropped the following year on the grounds that prosecutors wanted to prioritize the fraud trial.

At the end of 2023 the court, acting at the request of prosecutors, decided to revive the market-manipulation indictment. A medical expert who examined Winterkorn concluded that the former CEO will be fit to stand trial by September.

The third charge was filed by Berlin prosecutors in 2021. They allege Winterkorn lied while testifying at a parliamentary inquiry in January 2017.

