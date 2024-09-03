Germany to Sell Down Commerzbank Stake After Share Rally

(Bloomberg) -- Germany intends to reduce its stake in Commerzbank AG, as the government times a partial exit from the lender it rescued over a decade ago to coincide with a rally in the shares.

The country’s finance agency, which manages the stake of about 16.5%, announced the move after market close on Tuesday. It didn’t disclose how much it would sell or when. The government stake is worth roughly €2.5 billion.

Like other European lenders, Commerzbank has reaped the gains from the European Central Bank’s series of interest rate hikes which began in 2022. The share price is up around 20% this year, having hit the highest in more than a decade in May.

“The federal government’s entry into Commerzbank in 2008 and 2009 was important in order to protect financial market stability in the midst of the banking crisis,” German Deputy Finance Minister Florian Toncar said in the release. “The reduction of the federal government’s stake in Commerzbank is a sign of the strength of Commerzbank and of Germany as a financial center.”

The tailwind is set to recede as the ECB is widely expected to cut rates for a second time this year when it meets for its next policy decision next week. In addition, Germany’s struggling economy has raised the risk of rising corporate defaults, potentially forcing lenders to increase risk provisions.

“The bank’s economic situation has steadily improved since 2021,” Finance Agency head Eva Grunwald said in the release on Tuesday. “The federal government is responding to this positive development by reducing its stake in Commerzbank and beginning the exit.”

Germany joins other European countries including Italy, the Netherlands and Greece in selling down stakes in banks they acquired during the financial crisis. The industry across the region has been lifted by the higher rates.

