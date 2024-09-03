Swiss Bank Regulator Wants Power to Intervene in Business Models

(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s banking watchdog needs the power to be able to intervene in lenders’ business models even in the absence of an acute crisis, according to the head of Financial Supervision Authority Finma.

The country is rewriting its rulebook after the demise of Credit Suisse over a year ago, and earlier this year tapped Stefan Walter, a German and former top supervisor at the European Central Bank, to bring a more hands-on approach to Finma.

“Effective supervision requires Finma to be given the authority to prohibit business models in extreme cases or to effect changes in a going concern, in order to ensure the resolution of a systemically important bank in the event of a crisis,” Walter said in an interview with Handelszeitung published on Tuesday.

The Swiss government is due to push ahead with tougher banking regulation in coming months. A demand by the government and Finma that UBS Group AG sets aside more capital for its foreign units has become a bone of contention, with strong pushback from the bank.

“If we see a situation in which a bank threatens to endanger a business area through excessive growth with a lack of risk management, controls and infrastructure, we can, for example, prohibit the bank from growing further in that area,” Walter said in the interview, though he noted this would require a change in law.

The power to intervene in business models would make banks easier to wind down in case of a crisis, he said. Otherwise, a bank would need more capital.

“If resolvability is not properly prepared, then a bank must hold more going-concern capital to further prevent a crisis,” Walter said.

