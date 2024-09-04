BinDawood Shareholder Looks to Exit Saudi Supermarket Chain

(Bloomberg) -- Commercial Growth Development Company plans to sell 64 million shares in BinDawood Holding Co., exiting its stake in the Saudi Arabian supermarket group, according to a document seen by Bloomberg News.

The stock on sale represents a roughly 5.6% stake in the Riyadh-listed group.

Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia and SNB Capital Company are handling the overnight sale.

Riyadh has seen more than $13 billion worth of stock sales out of listed companies this year so far, the bulk of which came from a large equity offering out of Saudi Arabian Oil Co, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

BinDawood listed on the kingdom’s Tadawul bourse in 2020.



