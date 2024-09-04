Daimler Truck Names Radstrom CEO in Rare Female Pick in Germany

Karin Radstrom, chief executive officer of Daimler Truck Holding AG, beside the Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul electric truck at the IAA Transportation show in Hanover, Germany, on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Global leaders Daimler Truck Holding AG and Volvo AB are joining dozens of commercial-vehicle makers in Germany this week to showcase their latest electric semis, with more zero-emissions vehicles debuting at the IAA Transportation show than ever before.

(Bloomberg) -- Daimler Truck Holding AG named Karin Radstrom as its next chief executive officer in a rare appointment of a woman at the head of one of Germany’s top listed companies.

She will take up the role next month with a term that runs through January 2029, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. She succeeds Martin Daum, who will remain a management board member through the end of this year “to support a smooth handover,” Daimler Truck said.

Radstrom joined the board in 2021 and has since been responsible for Mercedes-Benz Trucks, the company said.

“Within a short period of time, the trained engineer has successfully reshaped the segment profitability and advanced its transformation toward sustainability,” the company said. She introduced a range of new battery electric trucks, according to the statement.

Daimler Truck is one of 40 companies on Germany’s benchmark DAX Index, the vast majority of which are led by men.

