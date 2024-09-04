Dollar Tree Cuts Outlook on Muted Consumer Spending

Oliver Chen, senior research analyst at TD Cowen, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the impact of slowing consumer spending on retail.

(Bloomberg) -- Dollar Tree Inc. lowered its full-year guidance as the chain’s higher income consumers remain cautious in their spending.

The discount chain operator said it now expects comparable sales growth in the low-single-digits, versus the previous forecast of growth in the low-to-middle single digits. That is roughly in line with what Wall Street analysts were anticipating. It also cut its forecast for adjusted earnings.

The company’s shares fell 12% in premarket trading in New York. The stock has fallen 43% this year through Tuesday’s close, compared with a 16% gain for the S&P 500 Index.

Like its peer Dollar General Inc., Dollar Tree is facing longer-term challenges. Its core customers are under pressure from high inflation and interest rates. While challenging economic times have historically lifted their businesses, dollar stores are now facing heightened competition from Walmart Inc., Aldi Inc. and other retailers focused on low prices. Dollar General shares plunged the most on record last week after slashing its full-year sales forecast.

Dollar Tree said Wednesday that the broader economic environment is affecting its middle- and higher-income consumers. Traffic grew during the quarter, but shoppers spent less per trip. Soft discretionary demand continued to weigh on operations. This earnings season has underscored that many US consumers are prioritizing necessities and looking for deals on discretionary items while holding off on bigger-ticket purchases.

In response to competition and consumers’ struggles, Dollar Tree has been expanding its assortment to sell products with a greater range of price points, including items that cost as much as $7. The company is experiencing a “meaningful” sales increase at the 1,600 stores that are offering various price points, Chief Executive Officer Rick Dreiling said in a statement.

The company said comparable sales increased 0.7% for the quarter ended Aug. 3, worse than what analysts forecast. Its Family Dollar chain weighed on overall sales with a decline of 0.1%. Adjusted earnings per share were lower than the average analyst estimate.

Dollar Tree is reviewing a potential sale and other strategic alternatives options for Family Dollar, a chain it bought for about $8.9 billion almost a decade ago. The company had no further update on the process on Wednesday.

The company, which operates more than 16,000 stores, said earlier this year that it would close about 1,000 underperforming stores to improve profitability and focus on more favorable opportunities.

