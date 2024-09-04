Business

Gold Steady Near $2,500 as Traders Take Stock After Market Slump

By Sybilla Gross
Five hundred gram gold bars arranged at Gold Investments Ltd. bullion dealers in London, UK, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Gold slipped  after hitting an all-time high in the previous session  with investors assessing recent hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials that downplayed the possibility of imminent rate cuts. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied just below $2,500 an ounce as investors took stock after a broad sell-off that rattled equity and commodity markets, with the weakness stoked by concerns about economic growth.

Bullion was little changed after losing just 0.3% on Tuesday even as a gauge of the US dollar — a go-to asset at time of market stress — rose for a fifth day. The ructions will spur additional interest in payrolls data due Friday. Any signs of labor-sector weakening are likely to support a more aggressive pivot to easing by the Federal Reserve, potentially aiding bullion. 

  • Gold has rallied by more than a fifth this year, supported by growing optimism that the Fed will start cutting rates from this month. Lower borrowing costs typically benefit the metal, which doesn’t pay interest. Robust over-the-counter purchases and haven demand have also underpinned the advance
  • Spot gold was flat at $2,493.15 at 8:29 a.m. in Singapore, after peaking at a record $2,531.75 in August. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1%. Silver was steady, while palladium and platinum slipped

