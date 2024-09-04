Kroger CEO Touts Albertsons Deal as Antidote to Amazon, Walmart

Shoppers at an Albertsons Cos. brand Safeway grocery store in Scottsdale, Arizona, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Albertsons Cos. is scheduled to release earnings figures on January 9. Photographer: Ash Ponders/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Kroger Co. Chief Executive Officer Rodney McMullen said he keeps a 2017 article from the Cincinnati Business Courier on his desk with the headline: “How Amazon is Crashing Kroger’s Party.”

The clipping is a reminder, McMullen told a federal judge on Wednesday, that Amazon.com Inc. is a “creeping competitor” to the country’s largest supermarket chain, much like Walmart Inc.

“Everyday it reminds me Amazon is going to be a bigger competitor tomorrow than they are today and we can never forget that,” McMullen said in testimony in Portland, Oregon, as part of the Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit to block Kroger from buying grocery rival Albertsons Cos. “Amazon is going to be a bigger competitor in five years and 10 years than they are today.”

Higher Prices

Antitrust enforcers allege the $24.6 billion deal would combine the two largest traditional supermarket chains, leading to higher prices for consumers and lower wages for workers. As Kroger’s first witness to take the stand in its defense, McMullen sought to show that his company faces plenty of competition.

The Albertsons purchase “gives us national coverage and lets us compete better against Costco and Amazon and Walmart,” he said. “Together we believe we can do things we can’t” separately.

Supermarkets paid little attention to Walmart in the 1980s when it launched, thinking it was just a retailer, McMullen said. But the Arkansas-based company soon became the largest US seller of paper goods, then diapers and pet food, he said. Grocery stores didn’t really start thinking of Walmart as a competitor until it opened supercenters where it sells food items alongside retail goods, McMullen said.

Walmart Supercenter

By then it was too late. When Walmart opened its first supercenter in Dixon, Tennessee, in the 1990s, McMullen said, it captured between 30% and 35% of Kroger’s sales in that area overnight. The rapid rise of Walmart and Amazon are part of the transformation of the grocery business where McMullen has worked for the past 46 years, the last decade as Kroger’s CEO.

After growing up on his family’s farm in Kentucky and joining Kroger as a part-time bagger in the late 1970s, he worked his way up to chief financial officer in his 30s. As CEO he has led the company through the emergence of online shopping, the pandemic, a period of historic inflation and an almost two-year odyssey to close what would be the biggest US grocery deal.

“When I joined, A&P was the largest grocery retailer,” McMullen said Wednesday. “They don’t even exist today.”

At Kroger, McMullen has flexed his dealmaking muscles to help the grocer gain scale and compete. He and his team helped lead various deals such as Fred Meyer Inc., Roundy’s Inc. and Home Chef, among others.

As CEO, he has pushed the Cincinnati-based grocer to diversify operations beyond the four walls of its stores. McMullen has said Kroger competes for food spending against a range of businesses from restaurants to dollar stores.

Analytics, Advertising

Kroger expanded into data analytics and advertising, and signed a deal with Ocado Group Plc in which the UK company would build warehouses for online orders. Along with the rest of the grocery sector, Kroger has been beefing up its private-label and prepared food offerings to draw more shoppers. Today, it is one of the largest sellers of sushi and a major producer of milk in the US.

If the deal with Albertsons goes through, Kroger has promised to invest $1 billion annually in cutting prices, McMullen said Wednesday. While acknowledging that the promise isn’t legally binding, McMullen said the company has made the pledge publicly and to investors and would suffer reputational harm if it pulls back. He also denied the FTC’s contention that the deal would give Kroger the ability to raise prices.

If we raised prices “we would lose a significant amount of business to Aldi, Costco, Walmart and others,” he said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.