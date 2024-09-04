Nordstrom Family Offers to Take Chain Private for $3.8 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- The Nordstrom family has offered to buy its namesake department store chain for $23 per share in cash with plans to take the retailer private for $3.8 billion.

Erik and Peter Nordstrom, the great grandsons of founder John Nordstrom, said they had been exploring ways to take the company private, according to a statement on Wednesday. The brothers formed a group with other family members and a Mexican department store chain El Puerto de Liverpool, which took a nearly 10% stake in the company two years ago.

The proposed transaction would be financed through a combination of equity and cash commitments by family members and Liverpool, as well as $250 million in new bank financing. Following the proposed transaction, the company would be 50.1% owned by the family and 49.9% by Liverpool, which operates 312 stores in Mexico.

The group said the offer represented a 34.8% premium over where the company’s shares were trading on March 18, when reports of discussions between the company and family surfaced. Nordstrom’s shares have risen 24% year to date through Tuesday’s close.

Nordstrom’s board of directors confirmed it had received the offer and that a special committee that included “independent and disinterested directors” would review the proposal.

Puerto de Liverpool said in a separate statement the proposal represents a new capital investment by Liverpool of at least $1.2 billion, which would be covered in part with its own resources and another part with financing.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.