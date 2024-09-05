Evercore Taps Goldman, Morgan Stanley Bankers for FIG Dealmaking

(Bloomberg) -- Evercore Inc. is building out its financial institutions advisory practice with two senior hires from bulge-bracket rivals.

Eric Neveux is joining the New York-based investment bank from Goldman Sachs Group Inc., according to people familiar with the matter. Neveux, who was elevated to partner in 2018, led Goldman’s Americas banks and specialty finance coverage and was co-head of investment banking for the Midwest region, his LinkedIn profile shows.

Graham Nix is joining Evercore from Morgan Stanley, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the details aren’t public. Neveux and Nix will join as senior managing directors later this year, one of the people said.

Representatives for Evercore, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Evercore, whose business model hinges on hiring top talent to bring in advisory fees from arranging big mergers and capital-markets deals, has been consistently hiring through a spotty dealmaking market.

These hires underscore how the firm views financial institutions investment banking as an increasingly important growth area, as deals rebound among assets managers, banks, specialty lenders and insurers, among others. In May, wealth and asset-management specialist Jeffrey Haller joined the firm from Goldman Sachs.

Evercore has worked on some of the year’s biggest financial services deals, including Truist Financial Corp.’s sale of its $15.5 billion insurance brokerage arm to some private equity firms and BlackRock Inc.’s $12.5 billion purchase of Global Infrastructure Partners, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

