Florida Entrepreneur Discusses JetBlue Board Seat as Stake Nears 10%

(Bloomberg) -- JetBlue Airways Corp. investor Vladimir Galkin, a Florida entrepreneur, has increased his stake in the carrier to 9.98% and says he’s met with top executives to discuss a possible board seat.

Galkin has been steadily building up a stake in JetBlue, and is now the airline’s third-largest investor, behind BlackRock Inc. and the Vanguard Group Inc.

Galkin said in an interview that he met with Chief Executive Officer Joanna Geraghty and Chief Financial Officer Ursula Hurley earlier this week.

“I have not decided whether I want to become a director,” he said. “Any consideration would, of course, require further discussions with the board and adhering to their nominating process.”

Galkin, who cashed in on GameStop Corp. during the meme stock craze, reiterated in the interview that he will hold his JetBlue investment to below 10%. JetBlue didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Galkin has had, and intends to continue to have, discussions with JetBlue executives and board members “regarding the possibility of board representation,” according a regulatory filing Thursday. He may communicate with the board, management or other investors about operational, strategic, financial or governance matters, it said.

Shares of the company rose 1.3% in postmarket trading as of 6:02 p.m. Thursday in New York. The stock is down nearly 3% this year.

Activist investor Carl Icahn, who took a stake in JetBlue of nearly 10% earlier this year, subsequently secured two board seats.

