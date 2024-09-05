JetBlue Boosts Revenue Outlook on Rivals’ Technology Stumble

(Bloomberg) -- JetBlue Airways Corp. raised its sales forecast for the current quarter after the carrier said it benefited from re-booking passengers from rival airlines whose flights were disrupted by a technology outage in July.

Revenue in the third quarter will be in the range of up 1% to down 2.5%, up from a prior expectation of as much as a 5.5% decline, JetBlue said Thursday in a regulatory filing. The company also lowered its outlook for fuel costs and non-fuel expenses.

JetBlue cited “revenue uplift from the re-accommodation of customers affected by other airlines’ cancellations,” as well as improved in-month bookings in the Latin region.

An errant software update from CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. upended multiple industries over a period of several days in July, forcing airlines to cancel thousands of flights. Delta Air Lines Inc. was affected the worst, while some carriers largely sidestepped the problems due to their use of alternate systems.

JetBlue shares rose 5.8% in premarket trading Thursday in New York.

