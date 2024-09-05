Kroger-Albertsons’ Future Rival Testifies She Is ‘Confident’ of Success

Susan Morris, chief operations officer at Albertsons Cos., right, arrives at the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, US, on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos. supermarkets say they need to combine to compete against bigger rivals Amazon Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp. and Walmart Inc., while the Federal Trade Commission alleges the tie-up would lead to higher grocery prices for consumers and lower wages for the supermarkets' unionized workforces.

(Bloomberg) -- The future leader of the nearly 600 stores Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos. must sell to complete their tie-up testified that the new company will have the agility of a mid-size firm backed by the buying power of the largest US grocery distributor.

“I’m confident in our ability to run these stores,” Susan Morris, the executive tapped to lead C&S Wholesale Grocers’ new retail business, told a federal judge Thursday. “I don’t want to run another mini-Kroger or a mini-Albertsons. This is a chance to run something distinct.”

A long-time executive at Albertsons who currently serves as the company’s chief operating officer, Morris testified as part of the Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit to block Kroger from acquiring Albertsons because they argue that the largest-ever grocery merger would be bad for business. As part of the deal, the companies plan to sell 579 stores – most of which are currently owned by Albertsons – to C&S, which said in July that it had hired Morris to helm the new retail division.

Morris said Thursday that she was excited about the opportunity and confident the new company could effectively compete.

“These are my people. This is where I’ve spent my life. I’m very qualified to do this,” she said.

C&S will need to rebanner — the industry term for changing a store’s name — on 286 of the stores it is acquiring. Morris said C&S has two years to change the names, which gives the company “a nice runway” to ease its customers through the transition. At Albertsons, Morris said she had been involved in many store name changes, including when the company bought American Stores in 1998 and its 2015 purchase of Safeway.

“The names matter, they do,” she said. “But what matters more is how you run the store.”

Under questioning by the FTC, Morris acknowledged sending an email to all of Albertsons’ division presidents after the merger was announced in which she said she was “mad and sad” about the sale, which she attributed to Albertsons biggest shareholder, Cerberus Capital Management, wanting to “monetize their investments.”

“I was disappointed. No one wants to get bought,” said Morris, who will receive about $50 million in compensation if the merger goes through.

But these days, Morris said, she believes the deal is “the right thing for the company.”

While Morris has worked at Albertsons for 35 years, she said she wasn’t involved in any of the decisions in the company’s 2015 acquisition of Safeway where it disastrously sold off nearly 200 stores to Haggen, a Washington state grocery chain that soon after went bankrupt. But Morris said that divestment was “completely different” from the one proposed in this transaction to C&S, even though the wholesaler today only operates a handful of stores.

“I believe Rick Cohen is sincere and wants to grow the business,” said Morris, referring to the company’s chairman and owner. C&S “has clearly invested the time and money.”

