Steph Curry Sees His Under Armour Products Outlasting His NBA Career

Stephen Curry, basketball player for the NBA's Golden State Warriors, left, and Kevin Plank, founder, president and chief executive officer of Under Armour Inc., right, during the Bloomberg Power Players New York event in New York, US, on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Bloomberg Power Players brings together industry leaders at the intersection of sports, business and technology.

(Bloomberg) -- Fresh off leading the US to an Olympic gold medal in basketball, NBA star Steph Curry is looking to go all out with founder Kevin Plank back at Under Armour.

“I’m part of the design, the evolution of the line and I’m excited that this is something that can continue even after done playing basketball,” Curry said at Bloomberg Power Players New York.

Under Armour has had a rough couple years and brought back Kevin Plank, the company’s founder, as chief executive officer earlier this year.

Plank said that the company hasn’t “done a good enough job yet telling Steph his story through the Curry brand.”

Curry recently signed a one-year, $62.6 million contract with the Golden State Warriors, alongside growing his sportswear brand with Under Armour. The line spans shoes to apparel, and last year he signed a contract extension with the company.

As part of the arrangement, he became president of the Curry Brand. In April he was granted $75 million in stock as part of his compensation package, according to regulatory filings.

The company, in the midst of a restructuring effort, recently raised its annual forecast with Plank overhauling Under Armour’s operating model. The firm is set to move into its new Baltimore headquarters in a few months.

“Look, new headquarters don’t sell shirts and shoes,” said Plank. “That takes people, it takes thoughtfulness, it takes strategy, it takes teamwork. So culture is probably one of the most important things that we drive. It’s where I’m really focused.”

Earlier at the conference, Grant Hill, a former NBA star and managing director of USA Basketball, said the Olympics were the most pressure he’s ever experienced.

Curry, who had big performances in the final two games, said being expected to take the gold medal added to the intensity.

“As a player, there was a sense of relief,” Curry said. “We’re Team USA basketball. We’re supposed to win.”

Sign up for Bloomberg’s Business of Sports newsletter for the context you need on the collision of power, money and sports, from the latest deals to the newest stakeholders.

(Updates with additional context.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.