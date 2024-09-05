US Banks Boost Profit Despite Drag on Credit Cards, Office Space

(Bloomberg) -- US banks posted stronger profits despite signs of rising stress in credit-card debt and loans tied to office properties, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said in a report that painted a mixed picture of the industry’s second-quarter performance.

Net income for all institutions rose more than 11% from the prior quarter to $71.5 billion, powered mostly by one-time gains, the regulator said Thursday in its quarterly assessment. The net interest margin, a key gauge of industry health that measures what banks pay for deposits against what they earn on their investments, improved for all but the nation’s biggest lenders, according to the report covering 4,539 firms.

FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg said in a statement the industry’s performance overall showed resilience. Still, weakness persisted in several loan portfolios including commercial real estate and credit-card debt. The net charge-off rate on credit cards for the quarter was the highest since the third quarter of 2011. The report also found the number of so-called problem banks increased by three firms to 66 last quarter.

“Weak demand for office space continues to soften property values, and higher interest rates are affecting the repayment and refinancing ability of office and other types of non-owner occupied CRE loans,” Gruenberg said. Other risks include multifamily loans, the uncertain economic outlook, interest rates and geopolitical events, he said.

Banks made progress on trimming paper losses on securities held in their portfolios, a circumstance that led to some of the industry’s biggest failures last year. Unrealized losses on available-for-sale and held-to-maturity securities declined $4 billion to $513 billion, the FDIC said.

