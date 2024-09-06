Airbus Hands Over 47 Jets to Airlines in August in Summer Lull

An Airbus A330 aircraft operated by Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. prepares to land at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Cathay is in talks to buy shares in Hong Kongs only budget airline Hong Kong Express Airways Ltd. from Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co., as Asias biggest international carrier seeks to gain a foothold in the regions booming low-cost travel market.

(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE handed over 47 new jets to airline customers in August, inching closer to its revised full-year target of 770 commercial jet deliveries.

The European planemaker now has to build and deliver 323 jets in the last four months of the year to meet its target. Output typically ramps up, as does deliveries, toward the second-half of the year. The August delivery figure was slightly lower than the same month last year, when it supplied 52 planes.

Airbus was forced to cut its full-year delivery guidance earlier in the summer amid strained supply chains.

Airbus also formalized 46 gross orders, anchored by winning a deal for the A330neo from long-time customer Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. Latvian carrier AirBaltic Corp AS also topped up its A220 single-aisle jet backlog with another 10 orders to the 80 it already purchased.

