Canada Adds 22,100 Jobs, Unemployment Rate Jumps to 6.6%

(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s economy added jobs for the first time in three months, but the unemployment rate surprisingly jumped to the highest level since May 2017 outside the pandemic as the pool of workers continues to expand.

The country added 22,100 positions in August, and the jobless rate rose 0.2 percentage points to 6.6%. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected employment to rise 25,000, and the unemployment rate to rise to 6.5%.

The employment gains were driven by a net increase of 65,700 part-time positions. The number of full-time jobs fell 43,600. The country’s labor force rose 82,500 on the month, one of the larger increases in recent years.

The data were released at the same time as nonfarm payrolls in the US, which rose by 142,000 following downward revisions to the prior two months. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting an increase of 165,000.

The Canadian dollar immediately rallied about 0.2% against the US dollar before paring back about half of those gains, trading at C$1.3579 per US dollar as of 8:35 a.m. in Ottawa. The loonie fell against all other G-10 currencies aside from the US dollar. Canada’s two-year yield was 3.063%, down about seven basis points on the day.

Wage growth for permanent employees decelerated to 4.9% in August, slowing slightly less than the 4.8% rate anticipated by economists.

The data point to deteriorating labor demand in an economy that’s now consistently failing to add jobs at the pace of population growth. Still, there’s little evidence of widespread layoffs, and the weakness is likely to add to disinflationary pressures, suggesting the Bank of Canada can continue loosening borrowing costs at a gradual pace.

Canada’s unemployment rate has risen from 5% at the beginning of last year.

Canada’s youth unemployment rate continued to surge in August, rising to 14.5%, the highest since 2012 outside the pandemic.

The participation rate increased 0.1 percentage points to 65.1%. The employment rate — the proportion of the working-age population that’s employed — fell 0.1 percentage points to 60.8% as the population aged 15 and older increased by 96,400.

Job gains were led by increases in education and health care, and job losses were led by decreases in miscellaneous services. Public-sector hiring and self-employment fell, while the private sector added 38,200 positions.

Regionally, employment rose in six provinces, with gains led by Quebec and Alberta, while the number of jobs fell in four provinces.

