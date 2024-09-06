StanChart Reshuffles Some Key Roles in Tech After Manager Exits

Signage is illuminated atop the Standard Chartered Bank building at night in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Standard Chartered is scheduled to release interim earnings results on Aug. 1. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Standard Chartered Plc reshuffled some key roles in technology and operations after the departure of a senior executive at the Asia focused lender.

Roel Louwhoff, chief transformation, technology and operations officer, has resigned, according to a spokesperson for the firm. Alvaro Garrido has been appointed interim Group Chief Information Officer and Darrell Ryman as interim Group Chief Operations Officer. Both will report to Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters.

Tanuj Kapilashrami, chief strategy and talent officer, will assume responsibility for its group wide transformation, including its fresh cost-cutting program known as “Fit for Growth,” according to the lender.

Standard Chartered aims to save about $1.5 billion in costs over the next three years. The strategy incorporates more than 200 individual initiatives within the company that are aimed at trimming annual expenses by anything from a few hundred thousand to millions of dollars.

--With assistance from Denise Wee.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.