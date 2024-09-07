Meloni Says Government Stability Unaffected by Minister Scandal

(Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pushed back against suggestions of instability within her government after Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano resigned on Friday.

“There are no consequences for the government from the resignation of Sangiuliano,” Meloni said at the annual Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, on the shores of Lake Como. She thanked the minister for his service and said the cabinet did what it had to do.

The minister’s announcement capped a tumultuous week in Italian politics that included his tearful apology on television about the controversy surrounding the influencer and entrepreneur Maria Rosaria Boccia and her alleged participation in official ministry business.

It was a blow to Meloni, who’d pledged to complete five years in power without changes to her coalition government, and who faces a challenging budget season amid European Union scrutiny of Italy’s deficit.

On Friday, the government named Alessandro Giuli, a journalist and chairman of the foundation of modern art museum in Rome, as new culture minister.

--With assistance from Alberto Brambilla and Donato Paolo Mancini.

