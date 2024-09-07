Singapore to Begin Building Mega Airport Terminal in 1H 2025: ST

A departure board stands at Terminal 2 (T2) of Changi Airport in Singapore, on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Singapore's Changi Airport, voted the world's best for the past six years by Skytrax, is pursuing that goal of extensive automation with such vigor that it built Terminal 4 to help test the airport bots of the future. Photographer: Nicky Loh/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore will start construction of a new mega terminal at its Changi Airport in the first half of next year, aiming to lift the aviation hub’s annual passenger handling capacity by another 50 million, the Straits Times reported, citing Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

The city state’s airport currently has capacity to handle 90 million passengers each year and the new Terminal 5, when operational in the mid-2030s, will also increase its connectivity to more than 200 cities from almost 150 now.

“Some have announced plans for mega airports that can handle more than 100 million passengers a year. So they are narrowing the gap with Singapore,” the newspaper quoted Wong as saying at an industry dinner on Friday.

