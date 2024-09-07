Stellantis Recalls 1.5 Million Ram Trucks Hit With Software Bug

A professional driver drives an attendee through a demonstration course in a 2021 Ram 1500 light-duty truck at AutoMobility LA ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Covid-19 canceled the Los Angeles Auto Show in 2020 and now that the show is back, some automakers have decided they didn't need it anyway.

(Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV recalled about 1.46 million Ram trucks, citing a software problem that could mistakenly disable their electronic stability control systems.

The recall affects some of its 2019 and 2021-2024 Ram 1500 trucks, the company said in a statement Saturday. Most of the recalls are in North America, with 61,000 vehicles subject to recall elsewhere.

The bug causes the truck’s adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, antilock braking system and electronic stability control indicator lights to be illuminated, which indicate that those systems are unavailable, according to Stellantis. Foundation brake function would still be available, the company said.

The fluke means those vehicles would potentially fail US federal motor standards, which require the electronic stability control system to be operational.

Affected trucks can be fixed with a software update, which the company said will be provided free. Customers will be notified via mail.

Netherlands-based Stellantis, also the parent of the Jeep, Chrysler and Fiat brands, said it’s unaware of any accidents related to the recall.

