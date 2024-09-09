B. Riley in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Great American Group

(Bloomberg) -- B. Riley Financial Inc., the embattled broker-dealer and investment firm, said it’s in talks to sell a majority stake in Great American Group and has a commitment for financing of its brands portfolio.

The two transactions are expected to raise about $410 million of gross cash proceeds, the company said in a statement Monday. Oaktree Capital has been in negotiations to buy a stake in Great American, Bloomberg News reported last month.

“Given the opportunities we have in our core middle market financial-services businesses, we believe it is the right time to monetize these assets and leverage the proceeds to accelerate debt repayment,” Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer Bryant Riley said in the statement.

B. Riley, which has posted two years of annual losses, suspended its dividend on Aug. 12, disclosed writedowns on some of its key holdings and warned of a massive loss for the quarter ended June 30. That set off a plunge in the stock price, and co-founder Bryant Riley has made an informal offer to take his company private for $7 a share. He didn’t provide names of any financial backers and said the offer was non-binding.

The company intends to use proceeds from the transactions to reduce the amount of money it owes to key lender Nomura Holdings Inc. to about $125 million by the end of 2024, according to the statement. The firm also said that, by using cash on hand and proceeds from other asset sales, it will repay its outstanding February 2025 senior notes.

Federal regulators are investigating whether B. Riley adequately disclosed the risks embedded in some of its assets, Bloomberg has reported. The agency is also seeking information on the interactions between Riley and longtime business partner Brian Kahn, the former chief executive of Franchise Group Inc., people familiar with the matter said.

Riley told investors during an Aug. 12 conference call that he and the company received subpoenas in July from the US Securities and Exchange Commission seeking information about B. Riley’s dealings with Kahn. The latter has faced controversy over his alleged role in events that led up to the collapse of a hedge fund he advised, Prophecy Asset Management. Riley and Kahn insisted they haven’t done anything wrong, and B. Riley has said it didn’t have anything to do with Kahn’s activities at Prophecy.

“We are responding to the subpoenas and are fully cooperating with the SEC,” Bryant Riley said during the call.

--With assistance from Gillian Tan.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.