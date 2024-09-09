Bank of America Hires JPMorgan Software Banker Carpenter

A Bank of America branch in New York, US, on Saturday, June 29, 2024. Bank of America Corp. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 16. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. has hired Tim Carpenter from JPMorgan Chase & Co. to co-lead its software investment banking practice, according to people familiar with the matter.

Carpenter, who’s based in Boston, will join Bank of America as a managing director in December after a period of leave, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. He’ll work with Bank of America’s other software co-head, Edward Liu, they said.

Carpenter and representatives for Bank of America and JPMorgan declined to comment.

Carpenter was most recently co-head of enterprise technology and cloud investment banking at JPMorgan, which he joined in 2015 from Deutsche Bank AG, his LinkedIn profile shows.

Earlier this summer, Bank of America hired veteran investment banker Kempton Dunn to focus on software. It also named Kevin Brunner as head of global technology, media and telecommunications investment banking.

