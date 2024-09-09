Esports Company NIP Group Will Start Publishing Video Games

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 13: Gamers compete in PC gaming at the 'Nvidia' booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo E3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center on June 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Photographer: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- NIP Group Inc., an esports company that began trading on the Nasdaq in July, has launched a video-game publishing arm.

NIP Group will publish games for the $50 billion Chinese market, where 69% of revenue comes from mobile gaming. The titles will cater to “casual gamers,” according to co-Chief Executive Officer Hicham Chahine. They will land first on social platforms like WeChat, then mobile, and then, potentially, PCs and consoles, he said in an interview.

Co-run by Mario Ho, the son of the late Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho, NIP Group is branching out into other businesses that it sees as potentially more stable than esports, an industry that hasn’t generated a consistent stream of revenue from sponsors and fans. In August, NIP Group announced a partnership with Chinese hospitality company Homeinns Hotels Group to design esports hotels in the country.

“We are looking at how to become a company that’s ten times our size in terms of revenue and profit,” Chahine said. “With that, you can’t sit back and rely on esports.”

The publishing division will be led by Hang “Allen” Sui, the company’s chief operating officer who came from Tencent Holdings Ltd. NIP Group doesn’t currently plan to develop its own games. It will acquire publishing rights, leveraging the audience that comes to watch its esports players.

“We will look at the high-risk ends of the gaming industry once we feel comfortable,” Chahine said.

In July, NIP Group raised over $20 million after selling 2.25 million shares at $9 each. The stock closed down nearly 2% to $6.99 on Sept. 6.

Ho, whose family has an estimated fortune of $13 billion, has a 13.6% stake. The company reported $84 million in revenue for 2023 but has not yet shown a profit.

