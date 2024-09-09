European Shares Rebound as Focus Turns to US Inflation, ECB Cut

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks advanced, rebounding after the worst week in 18 months, as traders’ attention turns to key US inflation data and the European Central Bank rates decision later in the week.

The Stoxx 600 was 0.5% higher as of 8:07 a.m. in London. Consumer products declined the most, while travel and leisure and technology sectors advanced. OCI NV gained as it agreed to sell its methanol business to Methanex Corp. in a deal worth more than $2 billion.

The main regional index slumped 3.5% last week, its biggest decline since the regional banking crisis in March 2023, as subdued economic data globally dented sentiment. With the Federal Reserve set to cut rates this month, US inflation data on Wednesday will be closely watched, while the ECB is expected to cut interest rates a day later following up on June’s move.

“We think investors are looking for signs of growth. In the Eurozone, the manufacturing sector remains weak, with no clear signs of acceleration or a sustainable source of demand emerging yet. In the US, the economy is experiencing a higher level of uncertainty and the narrative can flip quickly from soft landing to recession,” said Susana Cruz, a strategist at Panmure Liberum.

European mining stocks are in focus on Monday after iron ore sank below $90 a ton for the first time since 2022 as industrial commodities faced sustained pressure from tepid Chinese demand and gathering worries over global growth.

