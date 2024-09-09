India's State-Run Banks Face Dimming Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Before the trading day starts we bring you a digest of the key news and events that are likely to move markets. Today we look at:

State banks face challenges

Cash-rich mutual funds

Trump’s dollar pledge

Good morning, this is Chiranjivi Chakraborty, an equities reporter in Mumbai. Futures are pointing toward a positive start for Indian equities, despite a selloff in the region triggered after US jobs data sparked worries over economic growth. Market participants are keeping their hopes for the cash-rich mutual funds to buffer the market from sharp declines.

State-run banks face growing headwinds

State-run bank shares have had a dream run due to rising profitability, but analysts worry that margins may have peaked and credit costs could rise with increasing delinquencies. Goldman Sachs downgraded State Bank of India, while Morgan Stanley cut earnings expectations for banks, favoring private players. The Nifty PSU Bank index hit a seven-month low last week. Further declines could occur if earnings in the upcoming quarter show worsening asset quality.

Friday’s dip may be brief as funds eye opportunities

The selloff in local equities on Friday might be short-lived as mutual funds may resort to dip buying. Equity funds combined held over 1.3 trillion rupees in cash at the end of July, according to data from Prime Database. Domestic institutions have plowed over $35 billion in local shares this year, driving a record rally and aiding quick recoveries from declines. With a large cash balance handy, funds are likely to keep investing, reducing chances of a deep correction.

Trump’s dollar pledge may hurt India’s exports

Trump’s recent pledge to strengthen the dollar could threaten India’s exports, which are already weakened by a slowing global economy. Sectors like software, textiles and pharmaceuticals might face scrutiny and possible harsh measures. State-run refiners benefiting from low-cost sanctioned Russian crude oil could see profit margins affected. The pledge may also impact India’s efforts to increase the rupee’s global use, if Trump wins the presidency in November.

Analysts actions:

Eris Lifesciences Cut to Add at Axis Capital

Muthoot Finance Cut to Add at Equirus Securities

Indo Count Rated New Buy at Sushil Finance; PT 555 rupees

And, finally..

India’s above-normal monsoon season is key to cooling food inflation, one of the last remaining pieces in the puzzle for the RBI to consider changing its monetary policy stance. Headline inflation has already fallen below the 4% target and isn’t expected to rise significantly soon. The August inflation data, due Thursday, will offer insights into potential rate cuts. Bond investors hope this may lead to a drop in the 10-year yield to about 6.50% by the end-December, about 30 basis points lower than current levels, according to Nomura Holdings Inc.

