J. Crew Offers More than 11% Yield to Entice Loan Investors

(Bloomberg) -- Retailer J. Crew is looking to woo investors with a hefty yield of more than 11% along with key investor protections on a $450 million term loan, as it aims to refinance debt, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Pricing discussions call for a margin of 6.25 percentage points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate at a discounted price of 98 cents, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. That would mark the fifth widest margin this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The loan also includes a “blocker” that restricts J. Crew from transferring certain assets to unrestricted subsidiaries to secure new financing, according to Moody’s Ratings. That should give some relief to investors, who know J. Crew best as the company that helped launch the current wave of “creditor-on-creditor violence.”

Companies have added similar language to debt offerings, after J. Crew landed in trouble for moving around collateral. The offering also has some restrictions on uptiering transactions, which could have also disadvantaged certain creditors, Moody’s said.

The B-rated, seven-year loan is callable at 102 cents in the first year, 101 cents in the second year and at par thereafter, the person added. That type of structure is not typical for most leveraged loans and is considered investor friendly because it locks in the yield for a longer period of time than typical deals.

The J. Crew deal would yield more than 11% after accounting for current SOFR levels. The average margin on similarly rated leveraged loans this year is 3.82 percentage points, or around 8.9% when accounting for SOFR, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

J. Crew is issuing the debt out of an entity called Chinos Intermediate 2 LLC and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is running the transaction. Goldman Sachs, J. Crew and Anchorage Capital, the retailer’s largest shareholder, all declined to comment.

In recent months, J. Crew reached out to investors to gauge interest in a refinancing deal, Bloomberg previously reported. The retailer filed for bankruptcy in May 2020, marking the first major retail to fail during the pandemic, and emerged later that year.

