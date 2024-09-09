JPMorgan Hires Garcia-Salas, Redmond for Mid-Cap Banking

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has hired bankers from rivals Greenhill & Co. and Guggenheim to boost its team of advisers covering mid-sized companies in the US.

Humberto Garcia-Salas and Andrew Redmond are joining as managing directors in Miami and New York, respectively, according to a memo reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Garcia-Salas, who began his career in mergers and acquisitions at JPMorgan on 2007, rejoins from Greenhill to work with clients in Florida, as well as the broader US southeast. Redmond will focus on clients in health-care services when he arrives from Guggenheim later in the year.

Both will report to John Richert, head of mid-cap investment banking at JPMorgan.

The US lender has been bulking up its mid-cap coverage. In April, it hired health-care banker Christopher Dass from Deutsche Bank AG as a managing director covering pharma-tech and pharma-services companies. And in June, it recruited Chris Backscheider for its mid-cap investment banking business focusing on the consumer sector.

The latest hires mean JPMorgan now employs about 140 bankers covering mid-cap companies, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. The bank is aiming to employ over 150 by the end of the year.

A representative for JPMorgan confirmed the contents of the memo.

