KeyCorp Sells $7 Billion of Securities to Bolster Balance Sheet

A person walks into a KeyBank branch in West Hartford, Connecticut, US, on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. KeyCorp is schedule to release earnings figures on April 20. Photographer: Joe Buglewicz/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- KeyCorp sold about $7 billion of low-yielding investment securities, as the bank works to restructure its balance sheet following a period of regional bank tumult last year.

The Cleveland-based lender said in a filing Monday that the sale will likely result in an after-tax loss of about $700 million in the third quarter. The securities it sold had a weighted average book yield of about 2.3% and an average duration of approximately six years.

KeyCorp has been moving to shore up its balance sheet by repositioning its securities portfolio. Investors had started to sour on the bank and many of its rivals after the Federal Reserve’s moves to rapidly increase interest rates saddled lenders with paper losses as the value of their bond investments took major hits.

KeyCorp has about 1,000 US branches offering commercial and retail banking and investment advice and services, and oversees about $187 billion in assets. Canadian lender Bank of Nova Scotia said last month that it’s acquiring a 14.9% stake in KeyCorp in a $2.8 billion deal. The transaction will help it accelerate a crucial balance sheet restructuring, KeyCorp said at the time.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.