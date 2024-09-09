Lloyds CFO Chalmers Seeks Speedy Resolution of UK Car-Loan Probe

(Bloomberg) -- Lloyds Banking Group Plc Chief Financial Officer William Chalmers said that the UK regulators need to quickly resolve their investigation into car loans following complaints over unfair practices.

The Financial Conduct Authority has announced an extension to the probe after delays in receiving data and some legal challenges. The watchdog said in July that it intends to outline the next steps of the review in May 2025, pushing it from September this year.

“A delay isn’t what we want to see, we want to see a speedy resolution by the FCA” Chalmers said in a fireside chat at a Barclays Plc event in New York on Monday. He added that the postponement had led to uncertainty and investor concerns.

Past auto lending practices have come under scrutiny after consumers alleged their loans were priced in a way that treated them unfairly while banks pocketed money in so-called discretionary commission arrangements with dealers, a practice banned in 2021.

The FCA has warned motor finance firms to begin preparing for additional costs that may arise from its review of car finance products. Lloyds, the biggest provider of car finance, has already set aside £450 million ($589 million) to pay for possible compensation and other costs linked to the probe, while Close Brothers Group Plc has said it won’t pay any dividends for the 2024 financial year as it looks to strengthen its balance sheet.

Speaking of the UK’s economic growth prospects, Chalmers said the sentiment has improved, but it still has a long way to go, adding that the government’s commitment seemed genuine and the environment is conducive to risk-taking.

The “political backdrop is one of stability and one of growth imperative,” though regulations and intervention were the biggest risk, he added.

Chalmers expects one more interest-rate cut by the Bank of England this year, but warned that the pass-through to consumers won’t be in lock—step.

He expects more contributions to the bank’s earnings from structural hedges in the next two years, with plenty of room for dividend growth. Net interest income in the second half of the year will be higher than in the first six months, he added.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.