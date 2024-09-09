Major Shareholder in Kinaxis Rejects Call for Software Company’s Sale

Shipping containers at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. The US Census Bureau is scheduled to release trade balance figures on December 5. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- One of the largest shareholders of software provider Kinaxis Inc. said it would be a mistake to sell the company now — rejecting an effort by a New York-based investment firm to pressure the board into seeking a buyer.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd., owner of 11% of Kinaxis shares, said investors should hang on and wait for the company’s profits to improve under a new chief executive officer. Current CEO John Sicard plans to retire at the end of the year.

“Jarislowsky Fraser firmly believes that long-term shareholders would benefit from holding the shares of this global leader rather than seeking an opportunistic bid during a management transition,” Charles Nadim, the firm’s research chief, said in an emailed statement. Kinaxis has a market capitalization of about C$4.2 billion.

Daventry Group LP released a letter urging the Kinaxis board to begin a process to explore a sale. The investor, which owns about 1.3% of Kinaxis, said the company’s “self-inflicted” underperformance relative to its peers is due to poor execution of its business plan. The shares rose as much as 4% in response.

The missive from Daventry Managing Partner Andrew Dantzig comes nearly two weeks after Kinaxis announced Sicard’s retirement. Dantzig said it would be a mistake to trust the board to hire a new CEO to undertake a “risky and uncertain operating plan” that might take years to implement.

Kinaxis, founded in 1984, provides supply chain management software for multinational corporations including Unilever Plc, Honeywell International Inc. and Nissan Motor Co., according to its website.

Kinaxis, which became a public company in 2014, enjoyed a surge in its share price during the pandemic, which reached about C$230 in late 2021 before tumbling. Over the past five years it has returned about 88%, outperforming the 63% total return of the S&P/TSX Composite Index, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

