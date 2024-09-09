Philippine Senate Probes Fund Flows in Ex-Mayor’s Bank Accounts

(Bloomberg) -- The dismissed Philippine mayor being linked to money laundering faced questions at the Senate on Monday about billions of pesos that went into her bank accounts, and how these are linked to a China-focused online gambling hub.

Ex-Mayor Alice Guo appeared again before a Senate panel, less than a week since she was arrested in Indonesia after fleeing the Philippines. Guo largely declined to answer questions from senators throughout the five-hour long inquiry, citing her right against self-incrimination due to pending charges against her.

Her case has gripped the Southeast Asian nation, as investigations raised questions about Guo’s citizenship, with her fingerprints supposedly matching that of a Chinese national. The issue also triggered a ban on gambling facilities targeting Chinese clients that flourished during Rodrigo Duterte’s presidency.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian questioned the money that flowed into Guo’s accounts as well as into her company QJJ Farm amounting to around 5 billion pesos ($88.6 million) from 2018 to this year. The lawmaker said the amount of the fund flows was close to the estimated 6-billion peso cost of the gambling hub in Bamban town in Tarlac province, north of Manila, where Guo was previously mayor.

“The evidence is very strong. Even if you don’t talk, the documents will speak for themselves,” the senator said.

Gatchalian also asked how Guo’s net worth reached nearly 178 million pesos by the end of 2023, when her farm business was barely earning. He also said Guo’s name was on the payments for the property’s electricity bills even as recently as January.

“In other words, you are an active participant in this POGO hub in Bamban,” Gatchalian said, referring to the property that hosted a Philippine offshore gaming operator. Guo denied her involvement in the hub.

Guo declined to reveal the sources of her funds, saying she’s already facing money laundering and tax evasion cases and that she’ll answer questions in the court. She also maintained a previous stance that she doesn’t have any online gambling business.

During the same hearing, officials from the Department of Justice said there are no discussions yet on Guo being a state witness, and that the former mayor will have to give a substantial testimony to be considered.

