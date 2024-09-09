South Africa Land Bank Reaches Agreement to End Debt Default

A worker checks on cattle grazing on the Ehlerskroon farm, outside Delmas in the Mpumalanga province, South Africa on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. A legal battle may be looming over plans by South Africas ruling party to change the constitution to make it easier to expropriate land without paying for it, with widely divergent views over the process that needs to be followed.

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s biggest lender to farmers reached an agreement to resume repayments on its debt, four years after it defaulted.

The Land & Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa will resume repayments on its loans on Sept. 16, Chairwoman Thabi Nkosi told reporters in the capital, Pretoria, on Monday.

“We have now reached a comprehensive agreement with the bank’s members,” she said. “This agreement not only brings an end to the Land Bank’s four-year state of default, but it also positions the bank firmly on a sustainable path to recovery.”

The Land Bank provides credit to commercial and emerging black farmers as part of efforts by South Africa to redress imbalances from racial-segregation policies that were ended in 1994. It’s among several state-owned companies that have been plagued by years of declining capital investment and mismanagement, which left them in a poor financial position and reliant on government handouts to survive.

The lender missed a loan repayment in April 2020 that triggered a cross-default in notes issued under a 50 billion-rand ($2.8 billion) bond program. The government in 2021 committed 7 billion rand in support for the Land Bank over three years, after paying 3 billion rand to the lender in the form of a bailout.

The bank’s outstanding debt has fallen to about 16 billion rand, from 45 billion rand in 2020, after various repayments were made in the period through August 2023, Chief Executive Officer Themba Rikhotso said at the briefing.

Of the remaining debt, there will be “an immediate 25% capital reduction of about 4 billion rand,” he said. “This will leave about 12 billion that is being restructured under this debt restructure.”

The bulk of its creditors are South African institutions made up of commercial banks, asset and fund managers and other investment houses as well as other state-owned companies, who had liquidity to subscribe to various medium-term note programs. Internationally, they include a German direct foreign investor and three other funders.

New Funding

Rikhotso said the bank plans to return to capital markets to raise funds soon, now that it is in a better position to attract new financing.

“We have already started to have exploratory discussions with some of the potential funders and started to consider various structures that we can put in place with them,” Rikhotso said in an interview. “Over the next six to 12 months, we will definitely be starting to enhance those discussions.”

Given the strain state entities have placed on public finances, the National Treasury has adopted a stricter approach toward funding them. It has vowed not to inject more capital into the companies unless they commit to a range of reforms to make them more sustainable and efficient, and attached strict conditions to relief packages for power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. and logistics firm Transnet SOC Ltd.

In February, the Treasury reduced the amount of debt relief it provided to Eskom after it failed to meet its obligations.

