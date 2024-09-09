Under Armour Expects Bigger Charges From Restructuring Plan

An Under Armour store in Williamsburg, Virginia, US, on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Under Armour Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on February 8.

(Bloomberg) -- Under Armour Inc. lowered its outlook for its current fiscal year, saying the company’s restructuring plan is going to cost more than management predicted.

The athletic-wear brand said it decided to close a distribution center in Rialto, California by March 2026, which will add about $70 million in extra expenses to its turnaround strategy.

Under Armour now expects its operating loss in the fiscal year to be as much as $240 million, compared with the previous view of as much as $214 million. Losses per share are expected to be between 58 cents to 61 cents, versus the prior range of 53 to 56 cents.

The Baltimore-based company is reorganizing itself under Chief Executive Officer Kevin Plank, Under Armour’s founder. He retook the top role in April, and is searching for cost savings through an overhaul of the company’s operating model and supply chain.

Shares fell 2.9% at 5:45 p.m. in after-market trading in New York on Monday. The stock has declined 15% this year through the close.

